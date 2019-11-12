Trump 'out-Nixoning, Nixon': Obama official calls out Trump's bribery and stonewalling

Former Acting Solicitor General, Neal Katyal, joins Ari Melber saying bribery is the centerpiece of the public impeachment hearings, but democrats will also highlight the President’s conduct in stonewalling the investigation by stopping advisors from going to Congress to tell the truth. Katyal lauds “brave” officials for speaking out to investigators and slams the “terrible” republican defense of saying the call was ‘inappropriate’ but ‘not impeachable.’