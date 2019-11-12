The Beat with Ari

Trump 'out-Nixoning, Nixon': Obama official calls out Trump's bribery and stonewalling

06:28

Former Acting Solicitor General, Neal Katyal, joins Ari Melber saying bribery is the centerpiece of the public impeachment hearings, but democrats will also highlight the President’s conduct in stonewalling the investigation by stopping advisors from going to Congress to tell the truth. Katyal lauds “brave” officials for speaking out to investigators and slams the “terrible” republican defense of saying the call was ‘inappropriate’ but ‘not impeachable.’Nov. 12, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All