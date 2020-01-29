Trump nightmare: Rebelling ex-aides testify at trial

Senate Impeachment trial prosecutor, Congressman Jerry Nadler calls for Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly to testify as a witness at trial. Nadler, making this news on The Beat with Ari Melber as new reports emerged that Sen. McConnell does not have the votes to block witnesses. Kelly just backed John Bolton’s claim that Trump confirmed his Ukraine plot was tied to military aid for Biden investigations. Nadler says his “knowledge” could be useful.