Trump nightmare? Obama joins Democratic effort in 2020

As the Democratic primary narrows to a two-person race, there are new clues that President Obama is getting more involved behind the scenes -- while avoiding any formal endorsement. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on how Obama is engaging, from talking to Pete Buttigieg before he endorsed Biden to huddling with longtime advisers, leading some Democrats to ponder how much Obama could become a factor in the 2020 race against President Trump. Steve Phillips, host of “Democracy in Color” podcast, discusses Obama’s influence on the 2020 race, arguing “Biden doesn’t really need Obama’s endorsement any more than he already has it” as he “was the vice president to the first black president of this country.”