Trump in Obama’s Shadow again? 'Cold' coronavirus response contrasted to Obama’s crisis leadership

As over 90,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, Pres. Trump is breaking the bipartisan custom of consoling the nation. That approach is a contrast to several Presidents, including Pres. Obama, who emphasized consoling victims, sharing his own emotion, and leading prayers during tragedies ranging from mass shootings to updating the nation on the swine flu pandemic. MSNBC Anchor Ari Melber features recent historical footage and a “side by side” contrast of both President’s statements about infectious disease outbreaks (swine flu and coronavirus). This is an excerpt from a longer segment comparing Trump to several Presidents in both parties.