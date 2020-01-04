Trump impeachment gets the 'Uncle Murda' treatment in Rap Up 2019 song

From Trump’s impeachment trial to Kanye West’s embrace of gospel, many of the biggest moments in news and culture are satirized by musician Uncle Murda in his year end “rap ups,” which have become an annual hip hop tradition. The Brooklyn rapper talked about his latest edition of the song in this January 2020 appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, including his view that Trump’s impeachment “makes America great again,” in a joint appearance with MSNBC’s Ayman Moyheldin on Fallback Friday.