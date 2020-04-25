Trump facing 'historic political defeat' amidst virus, says Bush aide

President Trump is facing backlash for this coronavirus response, including his public remarks at a White House press briefing that suggested humans inject themselves with toxic chemicals as a cure. Former George W. Bush Speechwriter David Frum issues a warning, that Trump is “weak,” and is “headed toward an historic political defeat – one that will likely take the Republican Senate down with him.” In an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Frum implores Trump’s aides and staff to “use their power to prevent him from doing harm.”