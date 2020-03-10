Trump election nightmare? Obama-Biden coalition reunites for Biden 2020

Some early primary election results show Joe Biden rebuilding parts of Obama’s diverse coalition, as Biden uses his strong Super Tuesday performance to propel his campaign forward. South Carolina voters, and particularly black voters, revived VP Joe Biden’s campaign, propelling him to be the frontrunner after performing poorly in the election’s earlier contests. The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb and Maya Wiley, former counsel to the New York City Mayor, join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss black voters’ impact on the election. Wiley argues it is vital to note that “black people are turning out in record numbers.” Wiley addresses Senator Bernie Sanders' struggle with black voters, arguing “they don’t not like him,” but rather “they know who Biden is” and he “understands what they worry about,” adding “for black voters, counts for a lot.”