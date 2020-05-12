Trump could lose crucial tax return case after tough Supreme Court hearing

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent reports on the oral arguments in Pres. Trump’s fight to hide his tax and financial records on the day of historic oral arguments at the Supreme Court. Melber notes that Trump has broken with the precedent of candidates -- in both parties -- by hiding his returns and taking the battle to the high court. He contrasts Trump’s approach with Mitt Romney, who disclosed his records, noting “that’s why Kanye West could famously invoke GOP nominee Mitt Romney for clever tax dodging, ‘I'm just trying to protect my stacks / Mitt Romney don't pay no tax.”