Trump allies spread distorted videos of Pelosi

A conservative group has doctored and altered a video of Nancy Pelosi and it’s going viral on social media. The video comes after Trump called Pelosi “a mess” who has “lost it.” Trump also re-tweeted a Fox Business Network segment, featuring a video montage of Pelosi that was selectively edited together to show her stumbling over her words. Harvard Professor Leah Wright Rigueur tells Ari Melber that while there have “always been dirty tricks in political campaigns,” Trump is “operating by a different set of rules” beliefs and values.