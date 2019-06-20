Trump aide claims Mexico funding a “virtual wall” at 2020 launch

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber questions and fact-checks a top spokesman for the Trump 2020 Campaign, Marc Lotter, on immigration, lobbying, economics and Trump’s broken promise that Mexico would “pay for the wall” in this interview -- airing during the week Trump formally announced his re-election bid. During a journalistic cross examination by Melber, Lotter concedes many voters without a college education are not yet “feeling” economic benefits from Trump’s policies, and argues that while Trump did not succeed in making Mexico fund the border wall, he is running for re-election by telling voters Mexico is funding a “virtual wall” by deploying troops to its border. Lotter also references “child recycling” and defends Trump’s record on hiring lobbyists in the interview on The Beat.