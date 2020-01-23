Top GOP lawmaker clashes over Trump's guilt in Senate trial

In the midst of the Senate trial, Rep. Mark Meadows who was recently appointed to Trump’s impeachment defense team, discusses the White House defenses on abuse of power and Trump’s Ukraine pressure plot. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber presses Rep. Meadows on if he would still support a request for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and the GOP defense that the investigation “didn't happen,” implying that it would be bad if it did.