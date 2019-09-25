BREAKING: Majority of House members support impeachment action against Trump

Top Dem: Trump's Ukraine plot now implicates highest levels of govt

Intelligence Committee Member Rep. Joaquin Castro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the “very disturbing” notes from Trump’s Ukraine call, speaking MSNBC moments before entering a secure facility to review a classified whistleblower complaint about The Trump administration. Castro says the evidence “shows a President abusing his powers,” implicating Rudy Giuliani and “The State Department, the Secretary of State, as well as the Attorney General.”Sept. 25, 2019

