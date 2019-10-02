Top Dem Maxine Waters: impeach Trump, he belongs in solitary confinement

Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) talks about her impeachment investigation into President Trump. Waters discusses her committee’s efforts to look into Trump’s businesses, his relationship with Deutsche Bank, and possible campaign finance violations over payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Waters discusses Pompeo’s alleged role in the Ukraine scandal, arguing “he must come forward or he could be charged” with “obstruction,” adding she hopes Congress “can drag him in” or “arrest him.” Waters also responds to the Dallas ex-cop being found guilty of murdering her unarmed neighbor, arguing “she deserved what has happened.”