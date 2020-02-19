To defeat Trump in 2020, Dems eye billions in cash and millions in Instagram likes

As two billionaires vie for the Democratic nomination to challenge Pres. Trump in 2020, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on new ways that campaign spending can shape the race, online and off. Melber notes that increasingly “lax campaign finance laws” make it legal to “essentially buy votes without technically breaking laws against buying votes,” and shines a light on practices ranging from old school payments to elected officials to new school efforts to simulate support online, reporting on practices used by Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.