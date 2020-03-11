To defeat Trump, Biden recruits Sanders supporters — and finds some are game

The Democrats’ race to find a nominee who can beat Trump has narrowed to a two-person race, and as Joe Biden racks up more victories, his campaign has begun directly appealing to Sanders supporters. There are signs some may be ready to join. One voter tells MSNBC he backed Sanders in 2016 but will now be “voting for Biden” in the primary in New York, one of the states with the most delegates. Other voters share their interest in Biden, concerns with “democratic socialism,” the cost of Sanders’ policies, and the age of the candidates in this candid conversation with MSNBC’s Ari Melber at the Bel Aire Dinner in Queens, NY.