Tipping point for impeaching Trump as WH admits Ukraine-Biden plot

President Trump exposed for demanding a Biden probe as a ‘favor’ from Ukraine in incriminating White House call notes. Top Democrats are marching closer to impeachment, with Rep. Adam Schiff comparing the call notes to a “mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.” Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman refers to Trump’s as “totally unlawful,” adding Congress “shouldn’t just be looking at President Trump,” but also “AG Barr.” Despite the criticism, President Trump has referred to his call with the Ukrainian President as “very innocent.”