Surprising new data shows which 2020 Dems have the best war chest to beat Trump

In this special report, Ari Melber breaks down how much money each 2020 Democratic candidate has spent in relation to how many votes they’ve received in the 2020 race so far. Melber examines the impact of campaign spending on the race, while also revealing how and why campaign spending can at times have a limited impact. Coming up on Super Tuesday, Melber lays out what it may look like for billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has spent $400 million on the 2020 race so far – and delves into the various campaign war chests, with an eye to which candidate is best positioned to beat Trump. Note: these numbers are continuously evolving and reflect the state of play at this particular point in time, on the eve of Super Tuesday.