Stormy Daniels could be key to unlock Trump impeachment probe

As Congress prepares to return from recess, House Dems explore three roads to impeachment, one of which includes Stormy Daniels. Dems are preparing a new probe of Trump’s illegal hush money payments, examining whether or not they are impeachable. Maya Wiley, former federal prosecutor, argues Daniels is a key part to Dems impeachment strategy because ‘the evidence is so clear,’ adding Trump’s campaign paid Daniels ‘to protect him in an election,’ which violates campaign finance laws.