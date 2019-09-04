The Beat with Ari

Stormy Daniels could be key to unlock Trump impeachment probe

06:06

As Congress prepares to return from recess, House Dems explore three roads to impeachment, one of which includes Stormy Daniels. Dems are preparing a new probe of Trump’s illegal hush money payments, examining whether or not they are impeachable. Maya Wiley, former federal prosecutor, argues Daniels is a key part to Dems impeachment strategy because ‘the evidence is so clear,’ adding Trump’s campaign paid Daniels ‘to protect him in an election,’ which violates campaign finance laws.Sept. 4, 2019

