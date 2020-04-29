Speaker Pelosi 'satisfied' with Biden's sexual assault allegation denial

New developments in a story involving a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden -- which he denies. A new person coming forward to “Business Insider” to vouch for the woman who made the accusation. The allegation, first reported by The New York Times, is by a former Senate aide to Biden, Tara Reade, who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her in a Senate building in 1993. Biden himself has not publicly addressed the allegation, but the Biden campaign adamantly denies the entire account saying "it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen." MSNBC’S Ari Melber asks Senator Amy Klobuchar and Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the allegation.