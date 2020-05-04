Smoking gun evidence reveals Trump was warned about pandemic

Smoking gun evidence reveals Trump was warned about pandemic04:16
President Trump is on defense about his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and spreading misinformation, claiming he didn’t know how bad it would get, despite Washington Post reports that Trump had more than “a dozen classified briefings” as far back as January and February. In this fact check, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on early warnings issued to President Trump by CDC officials, medical experts, Bill Gates and other science lobbyists.