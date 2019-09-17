Singer Annie Lennox on gender-bending and global feminism

As the politics of gender and transgender issues continue to reverberate across America, MSNBC’s Ari Melber talks to legendary Eurythmics founder, pop star and activist Annie Lennox, who discusses her androgynous and gender bending performances and how she approached “being equal” with her partner Dave on stage. Lennox also provides a backstage look at a commemoration of her legacy in a new art installation at the MassMoCA museum, “Now I Let You Go.” This TV segment includes excerpts from an exclusive interview Daniels did for the latest episode of Mavericks with Ari Melber. msnbc.com/mavericks