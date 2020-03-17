Shuttered by coronavirus, bar and restaurant workers push D.C. for a bailout too

The shutdown of everyday life in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is alsocrippling many small businesses and restaurants. Marcus Samuelsson, head chef and owner of Harlem's Red Rooster, speaks out on the coronavirus's impact on local businesses and calls for Congress to fund this industry in addition to the planned airline bailout. Samuelsson tells MSNBC anchor Ari Melber that “cooks, the dishwashers, the servers” will all need support in a crisis that may have a wider impact on the industry than 9/11.