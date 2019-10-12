Shocking: Anchor Shep Smith leaves Fox News in surprise announcement

Leaving viewers and the media world shell shocked, anchor Shep Smith signed off from his last show, announcing he was stepping down from the network. In his last goodbye, Smith claimed ‘the facts will win the day’ reassuring his audience ‘journalism and journalist will thrive.’ This comes as President Trump has raised recent criticism of the network, long known for their support of President Trump and his political messages, as anchors and experts on the network have called for his impeachment.