Shaming works: Mike Pence shamed into wearing mask as Grim Reaper hits the beach

As many states and individuals are eager to return to “normal” after months of restrictive social distancing measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many Americans are seeing efforts to “shame” people into following CDC guidelines. VP Mike Pence received backlash for not wearing a mask during a hospital visit, while Yale University backed down and offered its dorms for housing to nurses treating Covid-19 patients. Jennifer Jacquet, NYU environmental studies professor and author of "Is Shame Necessary?,” discusses the keys to “constructive shaming,” using ethics, proportion and strategic thinking to help curb the virus. Dr. Megan Ranney discusses medical guidance, public perception and its impact on social norms with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.