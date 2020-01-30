Sen. Schatz: The argument that presidential abuse of power is okay is 'terrifying '

Sen. Brian Schatz says that now that President Donald Trump's defense is faced with the prospect that Amb. John Bolton's story will eventually become public, they are arguing that any abuse of power committed by Trump is permitted by the Constitution. “The idea that a president may abuse his or her constitutional authority in a corrupt fashion, and as long as that president believes that it’s in the public interest, then the legislative branch has no recourse - I think that’s terrifying for the future," said Schatz.