See Trump 2020 Staffer admit Biden plot in tough interview

A top Trump 2020 aide, Marc Lotter, is questioned about Trump’s Ukraine collusion plot against Joe Biden, his remarks about treating whistleblowers as traitors, whether Trump campaign staff would take foreign help – a crime – and whether the Trump campaign stands by Corey Lewandowski’s admission that he lies to the press and has no obligation to tell the truth in the future. The “cross examination” interview was with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, on the day of the explosive release of a whistleblower complaint that Trump abused his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election”