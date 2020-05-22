See the key lesson Obama learned from Michael Jordan on winning and 'greatness'

In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber explores the overarching lessons from the smash-hit documentary series “The Last Dance,” which chronicles the life and career of NBA Hall-of-Famer and global athletic phenomenon Michael Jordan. The 10-part series has become a cultural phenomenon, much to the delight of sports-starved fans in the coronavirus era, and also reveals how the competitive spirit of the “Jordan mentality” can be applied in this current climate.