See the damning evidence in new Trump Impeachment Report

See the damning evidence in new Trump Impeachment Report09:30
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports the definitive breakdown of House Intelligence impeachment report, outlining new evidence on the alleged Ukraine bribery plot and alleged obstruction. Melber notes the report argues the plot “was not confined to 'one phone call with a foreign leader,'” but rather a “multi-step conspiracy stretching over months,” and explains how the new evidence may inform impeachment proceedings against President Trump.