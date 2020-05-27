See the chilling virus warnings Trump ignored – before pandemic outbreak

The coronavirus has upended most of the world, but there were key warnings about pandemics in general, and the virus specifically, that were often ignored, downplayed or even punished. MSNBC’s Ari Melber documents this crucial history – and what can be learned from it now – in this exhaustive special report spanning years of expert research, warnings and even the fateful final months as the virus approached the U.S. early 2020. Melber also discusses a "Cassandra effect," where some experts who got it right were sidelined and faced alleged retaliation by the Trump Administration.