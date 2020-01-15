See the bombshell letter: Giuliani had Trump's 'knowledge and consent' for secret Ukraine meeting

See the bombshell letter: Giuliani had Trump's 'knowledge and consent' for secret Ukraine meeting03:42
Democrats reveal new evidence in the Trump impeachment case, including a previously undisclosed letter from Rudy Giuliani to then-Ukrainian President-elect Zelensky. The letter requests a meeting to discuss a “special request” from Trump with the President’s “knowledge and consent.” Former Federal Prosecutor John Flannery says the letter reveals Giuliani acknowledges his request is “out of channels.”