See photos of indicted Giuliani associate celebrating with Trump lawyer

New Instagram photos from Giuliani’s indicted, Ukraine-linked associates, unearthed by The Wall Street Journal, reveal long standing ties and access to Giuliani and Trump, including a note from Trump to the associates, thanking them for their commitment to his cause. This comes days after Trump told reporters he doesn’t know Giuliani’s Ukraine-linked associates. NYT’s Mara Gay argues Trump ‘doesn’t have that many options left’ but to ‘distance himself’ from Giuliani and his associates as the ‘walls are closing in’ with more ‘irrefutable evidence.’