See Obama official tell off Trump’s 'snowflake presidency'

Former Acting Solicitor General, Neal Katyal, criticizes the Trump administration for denying a Harvard student entry to the U.S. Katyal slams Trump for his ‘snowflake presidency,’ arguing he does not know how to ‘celebrate disagreement’ after the student was questioned when an agent found opposing views from the incoming students’ Facebook friend list. Katyal also fact checks the second amendment, arguing the GOP is ‘hiding’ behind the law to authorize ownership of assault style weapons.