See new impeachment evidence cornering Trump's top aide Mulvaney

Two key witnesses have linked the Ukraine bribery plot to Trump’s acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Army Officer Vindland and National Security Official Fiona Hill have both testified that Mick Mulvaney was actively involved in arranging meetings regarding the Ukraine investigation into the Biden’s in exchange for military aide, further engulfing him in the center of the impeachment probe. Peggy Noonan, Tony Schwartz and Mark Thompson join Ari Melber.