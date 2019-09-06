See Mobb Deep's Havoc link Popeyes controversy and Bob Mueller

Legendary rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep and Washington Post’s EJ Dionne join Ari Melber for Fallback Friday. In this light hearted segment, Havoc goes after the Popeyes chicken sandwich that made four armed people raid a store, saying ‘we should call for an investigation,’ adding ‘maybe hire Mueller’ to lead the effort. EJ Dionne goes after Forever 21 for using Ariana Grande’s likeness to promote their clothes. Ari Melber ends the show with an important shout out to Havoc’s mom for celebrating her birthday while visiting MSNBC.