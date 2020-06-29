See Michelle Obama demand 'justice for Black lives' in moving tribute to Beyoncé

After George Floyd’s death and protests across the globe, the 2020 BET Awards offered a platform for social activism. MSNBC’s Ari Melber touches on some of the night’s biggest moments, from Chuck D’s remix of Public Enemy’s 1989 classic “Fight The Power” to Beyoncé being presented with the Humanitarian Award from Michelle Obama, who was emotional praising the star’s “activism.” Beyoncé dedicated her award to all “marching and fighting for change.”