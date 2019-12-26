See Michael Eric Dyson explain Jay-Z's rise from poverty to rap's first billionaire

Professor and bestselling author Michael Eric Dyson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his latest book “JAY-Z: Made in America,” which explores the many factors that shaped the cultural icon and social activist we know today. From hustling his way out of poverty to his poetic invention as a premier rap artist, Dyson deep dives into JAY-Z’s politics as well as his transition from dealing drugs in his early twenties to landing on the Forbes list as rap’s first billionaire. Dyson also details how JAY-Z’s rhymes have evolved with him; from hardcore lyrics to “dad rap.”