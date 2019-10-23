See impeachment smoking gun go off: aide says Trump led bribery plot

The top U.S. diplomat for Ukraine, Bill Taylor, breaks his silence and tells Congress about a ‘direct line’ from Pres. Trump to the Ukraine plot at the center of the impeachment probe. In this report within hours of that news breaking on Oct. 22, MSNBC anchor and attorney Ari Melber breaks down the key parts of the new impeachment testimony, and how it goes beyond what other witnesses have said. The report runs through the legal highlights and shows why some experts and members of Congress say this marked the ‘most damning testimony’ to date in Trump’s impeachment probe.