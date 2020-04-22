See Dr. Fauci's stunning pandemic warning – long before Trump minimized coronavirus

As the U.S. battles the coronavirus and dangerous misinformation about it, Dr. Anthony Fauci has emerged as the leading medical expert on the Trump administration’s virus task force. New polling shows Americans trust him far more than Pres. Trump, and this report shows how presidents in both parties have long valued Fauci’s nonpartisan scientific expertise since he emerged as a leader in the fight against AIDS in 1984. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on that history and Fauci’s prescient warnings about a “respiratory illness that can be spread from person to person,” and how that type of infectious disease means “nowhere in the world is completely safe when there's an epidemic raging in one part of the world.”