Scandal: Trump is first President to indict press for espionage

The Trump administration has become the first administration to ever charge a publisher with “espionage.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, breaks down how the Justice Department’s new indictment of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange directly challenges press freedom and the first amendment and alleges activities by Wikileaks that many American journalists engage in. New York Times National Security reporter, Charlie Savage, say the new indictment from the Trump administration does not stay “away from traditional journalistic activity.”