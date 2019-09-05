Salman Rushdie decodes Trump's secret: nationalists can't survive without a 'fake' history

Outspoken author Salmon Rushdie joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, to discuss his new book ‘Quichotte,’ a fictional reimagining of 'Don Quixote' in the Trump era. Rushdie slams Trump, and leaders from India and Britain for ‘inventing a mythology of a false past.’ Though Rushdie’s novel is fictional, he tackles many realities, including the opioid crisis, which he says reflects the ‘loneliness in America’ from people ‘living isolated lives, seeking succor.’