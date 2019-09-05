The Beat with Ari

Salman Rushdie decodes Trump's secret: nationalists can't survive without a 'fake' history

07:18

Outspoken author Salmon Rushdie joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, to discuss his new book ‘Quichotte,’ a fictional reimagining of 'Don Quixote' in the Trump era. Rushdie slams Trump, and leaders from India and Britain for ‘inventing a mythology of a false past.’ Though Rushdie’s novel is fictional, he tackles many realities, including the opioid crisis, which he says reflects the ‘loneliness in America’ from people ‘living isolated lives, seeking succor.’Sept. 5, 2019

