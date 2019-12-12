Russian 'rumor': See Trump 'sex tape' story fact-checked by DOJ on MSNBC

A new DOJ I.G. report on the origins of the Russia probe bears down on some of the most salacious things ever said about Donald Trump, those rumors that he could have been blackmailed by Putin over a tape of alleged activities at a Moscow hotel. Former FBI Director James Comey presented the claim to Trump, stating it was unverified, and touted it after leaving government. The DOJ report reveals that Moscow hotel story was, “rumor and speculation,” and MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on shortcomings in the dossier’s sourcing and the importance of following the facts, regardless of who they appear to help.