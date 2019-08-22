Right-wing revolt: Walsh says he'll 'punch' coward Trump daily

Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh lashes out against Trump saying he’s ‘he’s a coward’, and the only way to beat him is ‘to expose him for the con man he is.’ This comes after New York Times reporting many Trump aides are worried about his erratic behavior, amidst rising pressure on the economy and reelection. Mitch McConnell may also be fearing GOP’s loss in 2020, with a new op-ed defending the rights of the minority in the Senate, which is currently held by Democrats.