Revealed: The strongest case for impeaching Trump is bribery

Pres. Trump faces many potential grounds for impeachment, but the strongest is one of two impeachment offenses specifically spelled out in the Constitution — bribery. Ari Melber, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent and an attorney, reports how the House could apply the bribery provision to impeach Trump, walking through the legal rules and mounting evidence against the President. Melber also discusses some of the defenses available to Trump, and contrasts a focus on bribery to past impeachment efforts that have bogged down on how to define a “high crime.”