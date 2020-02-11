Republican Senate Veteran slams ‘demeaning’ Trump after impeachment firings

Former Republican Senator and New Hampshire Governor Judd Gregg joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview. Gregg argues he is “discouraged” by Trump’s approach to the presidency, adding his actions are “demeaning” the office, and acts as “polarizer.” Gregg also addresses the 2020 Election, and predicts the Democratic party is going to “want to nominate someone who they think can beat Donald Trump” adding it is “literally impossible for a socialist to beat Donald Trump.”