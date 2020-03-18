Republican governor says Trump made 'mistake' on coronavirus

As the Trump Administration advocates robust spending, military powers and drastic measures to combat coronavirus, there is renewed criticism of President Trump's initial response to the virus downplaying its significance. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican who runs the national governors association, says “there is no question that was a mistake” for Pres. Trump to initially downplay the virus, while also emphasizing that the most important thing now is for public officials and citizens alike to take the challenge seriously and focus on solutions over blame.