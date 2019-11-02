Report: WH official was ordered to keep quiet after Ukraine call

Former federal prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss breaking news from Washington Post that Army officer Alexander Vindman testified he was ordered to ‘keep quiet’ after raising concern on Trump’s Ukraine call. Flannery argues there are ‘a bunch of criminals in the White House’ who are ‘violating our policy.’ Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler and The Beat D.C.’s Tiffany Cross also discuss House Dems’ historic impeachment probe.