Rebuffed: Watch Trump’s own medical expert fact-check him at WH coronavirus briefing

As Pres. Trump is under fire for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, medical experts are increasingly correcting the President in public – including at his own White House press conferences. In this report, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports that Pres. Trump largely canceled the longstanding tradition of press briefings – part of his efforts to "undercut the free press" – which the White House only restored amid the pandemic. The briefings now include experts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, clarifying and correcting assertions Trump makes from the lectern. Pulitzer-Prize Winning Columnist Eugene Robinson says Fauci is a key “trusted voice” for the nation, while Melber applies a Jay-Z lyric to Fauci's and Trump's dynamic – one is "just the facts" while the other just "adjusts the facts."