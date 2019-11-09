Rapper Dave East talks power, love politics & new album 'Survival' with Melber and Trump co-author

In a rarity for TV news, Harlem rapper Dave East debuts his new 2019 album “Survival” on the news program “The Beat with Ari Melber,” and opens up about family, his approach to music, why some people prize power over love, and his thoughts on current political divisions in America. East appears alongside Tony Schwartz, who co-author Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” before becoming a Trump critic, and the two discuss their life philosophies in the segment, with Schwartz discussing the limits of “certainty” in people’s belief systems and how power corrupts. East’s new album features collaborations with Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous and his daughter, which Melber mentions, and East also shouts out his parents while discussing the importance of family.