R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe on Trump’s ‘hate speech,’ corporate ownership of the press

Music legends Michael Stipe and Mike Mills, leaders of the alternative rock band R.E.M., join MSNBC’s Ari Melber, along with author David Rothkopf for Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Stipe and Mills question the current obsession with social media and “brand” building; and Stipe challenges tech and media corporations for their impact on democracy, citing how Twitter enables Pres. Trump’s “hate speech.”