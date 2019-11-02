R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe on MONSTER, secrets to music success without corporate compromises

R.E.M ‘s Michael Stipe and Mike Mills reflect on the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album “Monster” and their national debut on David Letterman’s show; discuss the meaning behind some of their most famous lyrics; explore their relationships and mutual respect with other artists like Kurt Cobain and Eddie Vedder; ... and the two recount their battles with the music industry as they forged their own “indie” rock path. This is an extended interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber which accompanied their appearance on the TV show “The Beat with Ari Melber.”